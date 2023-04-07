Greg Rodgers Retires from Fulton Savings Bank

After serving Fulton Savings Bank mortgage customers since 2017, Greg Rodgers, mortgage loan originator, is retiring.

“Greg worked out of our Baldwinsville and Phoenix branches but served many customers throughout all of Oswego and northern Onondaga counties,” said Julie Mazzoli, the bank’s senior vice president, lending compliance & CRA officer. “We wish him all the best in his retirement. His colleagues, mortgage loan originators Bob Chetney and Jennifer Whalen, will be taking over for his customers with the same dedication and commitment.”

Fulton Savings Bank has offices in Fulton, Baldwinsville, Phoenix, Central Square, Brewerton, and Constantia with eleven ATMs throughout its service area and assets totaling more than $475 million and deposits totaling more than $315 million.