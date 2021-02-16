Oswego County’s ‘Next Great Idea’ Call For Entries

Pictured are, Ed Alberts (left), owner of Wired Telcom and winner of 2018 Next Great Idea Oswego County Business Plan Competition, and Austin Wheelock (right), NGI Chairperson.

“The Next Great Idea Oswego County Business Plan Competition” (NGI) is calling for entries for this year’s competition which culminates with $80,000 in prizes, said NGI Chairperson Austin Wheelock, deputy director for Operation Oswego County (OOC). The NGI competition is accepting business concept proposals through April 30.

“We’re excited this year to offer $50,000 in seed capital to the overall winner. The second and third place winners will receive a combination of seed capital and in-kind business services worth $20,000 and $10,000, respectively. We feel growing the competition in this way will help attract even bigger and better ideas to the competition and show the region and beyond that we are serious about encouraging entrepreneurship in Oswego County.”

The entire competition will consist of three phases, starting with the Business Concept Proposal which will be due by April 30.

The competition’s website, www.oswegocounty.org/NGI/index.htm, includes an overview of the event, competition timeline, application guidelines, sponsors, partners and contact information.

For more information, contact Austin Wheelock at 315-343-1545 or at ngioswegocounty@gmail.com.