Fulton’s River Marina to Be Reborn with $2.7 M Investment

Fulton’s Canal Landing Marina will be “reborn and transform this location into a beautiful gathering location where the city and others can host events, while ramping up its appeal as an attraction to boaters, visitors and residents,” said Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. The total cost of the project is estimated at $2.7 million.

“This is one of the places that rose to the top of our DRI project list,” Michaels said. “These improvements will create a magnet for tourism, visitors and be a source of community pride. Once completed, it will enhance the experience for existing events like the Fulton Jazz Festival and the Fulton Lions Duck Derby, while lending itself to whole new activities.”

The myriad of improvements will run along the Pathfinder Canal Towpath Trail starting from the Oneida Street bridge, through the canal park, and to the end of the existing marina, said Nate Emmons, executive director, Fulton Community Development Agency.

“Among the improvements will be new floating docks outside the retaining wall for larger boats that will make it more inviting for them to stay longer and visit us,” Emmons said. “But that’s just the beginning. The plan calls for the existing lawn seating area to also be converted to a portable ice rink, similar to the one in Syracuse’s Clinton Square. Right next to it would be a covered performance stage with office support space. So, we’d have seating for concerts in what would be an artificial turf grassy area in the summer, and a portable ice rink in that space in the winter months.

“The hillside just above the marina will have terraced amphitheater style seating in the grass area next to the gazebo, there will be an accessible kayak launch and kayak rentals, a new floating interconnected dock system, more handicapped accessibility, modern LED lighting, and new signage and facades.”

Emmons said that improvements along the trail would start first, then move into the marina. Work should begin this fall, with estimated completion by fall, 2024.