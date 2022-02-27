Novelis Inc. has named Kristen Nelson as plant manager for the Novelis Oswego facility, the company’s largest wholly owned facility in North America, following the retirement of Jeff Cruse.

Nelson brings with her more than 15 years of experience in the manufacturing industry. She assumes the role of Oswego plant manager after previously serving in various roles within Novelis, most recently plant manager of the Novelis Warren facility.

“Through strong leadership and unwavering commitment to Novelis, Jeff has left an indelible impression on our organization,” said Tom Boney, president of Novelis North America.

Cruse retires following a storied career that spans more than three decades. Serving as an integral leader, Cruse collaborated with colleagues across Novelis regionally and globally to elevate and enhance safety and operational excellence. Most notably, over the past decade, he served as plant manager for three plants across North America.

“It is with deep appreciation for his years of service that we wish Jeff well in his retirement.” said Ganesh Panneer, vice president of operations. “We are grateful for his commitment and dedication to Novelis.”

Responsible for daily operations of the Oswego facility, Nelson will oversee production and manufacturing to ensure ongoing safety, quality, productivity and community collaboration. In addition to building upon the success of her predecessor, Nelson will build and strengthen relationships with valued business, government and community partners in Oswego.

“Kristen is a knowledgeable, resilient and strong leader who exemplifies the Novelis purpose,” said Panneer. “As our largest wholly owned facility in North America, Oswego is an integral part of our business and it is with the highest confidence that we name Kristen Nelson plant manager.”

Producing more than a billion pounds of high-quality aluminum sheet each year, Oswego represents Novelis’ first U.S. operation and stands today as the company’s largest, wholly-owned fabrication facility in North America. Equipped for aluminum scrap remelting/recycling, ingot casting, hot and cold rolling and finishing. Oswego generates premium aluminum products used primarily by automotive, building and construction, beverage can markets and in multiple industrial product applications.